False victory, electoral system misused: Akhilesh after BJP’s Milkipur win

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) win in the Milkipur by-election as a ‘false victory’, and alleged that officials worked hand in glove with the BJP in rigging the election. (File)

In a statement issued after the BJP won the assembly bypoll, Akhilesh said: “ The BJP cannot face the growing power of the PDA (‘pichde’, ‘Dalit’, ‘alpasankhyak’) on the basis of votes. That is why it tries to win by misusing the electoral system. The level of manipulation of officials required to do such a rigging may be possible in one constituency somehow, but this will not work in 403.”

“The BJP people also know this. That is why BJP people postponed the by-election for Milkipur. Ninety per cent of the people have seen this rigging. This is a false victory, which the BJP people will never be able to celebrate by looking into the mirror. Their guilt and fear of defeat in future will take away their sleep,” stated the SP chief.

The SP chief also targeted the administration officials of Ayodhya and said, “The officials who have committed the crime of electoral fraud will be punished sooner or later. The truth will come out one by one. Neither the nature nor the law will spare them. The BJP will use them and then let them go, they will not become their shield. When they lose their jobs and pension, they will suffer alone the punishment of a life of humiliation among their children, family and society.”

The former CM insisted that the “true victory” of the PDA in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha elections was many times bigger than the “false victory” of the BJP in Milkipur.