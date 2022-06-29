Families of Basti village grow mushrooms, beat joblessness
Not far from Lucknow, some 200 km away, lies Nagpur village, in Harraiya tehsil of Basti district. The village is setting a good example of self-reliance through unconventional farming by growing edible mushrooms. Several families in the district, which was once plagued by unemployment, are now expanding and actively engaged in mushroom cultivation.
Krishnawati was the first woman in the district to begin mushroom farming in the village, which eventually expanded to the entire area, employing up to 3,000 people, and was lauded and welcomed by governor Anandiben Patel.
“About eight years ago, the practice was adopted by one or two families, and it has since expanded to 160 families. This has further spread to more than five nearby villages and is still expanding, making the village closer to self-reliance. It involves all the members of the family with each family given a target. The more they produce, the more they earn,” said SN Singh, head of the department, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Basti.
Mushroom cultivation is very different from other farming. It involves several processes that need to be done to ensure its growth. To manufacture one shed (a bed-like structure 22 feet wide and 50 feet long), ₹1-1.5 lakh is spent.
A single shed requires straw, ammonium sulphate, urea, pottash, calcium, ammonium nitrate or ammonium sulphate and gypsum etc, said Singh, adding that each bed-like structure produces approximately 25-30 quintals of mushrooms.
“A bed-like structure is created considering the maximum production in the least space. The raw material is mixed and moistened to create compost for aerobic fermentation. The process of composting takes from five to 18 days. Pasteurisation and ammonia elimination are the key goals of the composting process. After that, the beds are readied for spawning, which involves sowing mushroom mycelium (a fungus’s root-like structure).
“After spawning, the trays are covered with newspaper and sprinkled with water to preserve moisture content. It is then followed by casing, which involves combining finely crushed decaying cow dung with garden soil known as casing soil. The first flush is reaped in 3 to 5 days which can be freshly eaten and even stored.
Farmers sell 200-250 kg of produce at local markets or to local wholesalers who service other areas during the peak season. Due to its extreme perishability, vendors collect it every morning and sell it by the evening, or else it turns blackish.
Farmers have been producing mushrooms for the past eight years, and governments and their agencies have recognised it. Because of its limited shelf life, it necessitates packaging that will keep it fresh for a few days.
“However, even after the acknowledgement of the governor, no processing plants have been set up. There needs to be greater involvement of private and government players to increase mushroom cultivation, so that it spreads to the other districts of the state,” Singh said.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
