Family of five murdered over property dispute

A couple and their three minor children were allegedly hacked to death over a property dispute at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The couple’s nephew has been arrested in connection with the murder, along with his parents and wife, they said.

The incident took place at Baria Nisaru village under Inayatnagar police station limits after midnight on Saturday.

According to preliminary investigation, the victims were attacked with a heavy and blunt object while they were sleeping, Ayodhya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examinations, he said.

The victims were identified as Rakesh Kumar, 35, his wife Jyoti, 30, and their three children — two sons and a daughter, aged 2, 5 and 8 years, respectively.

Rakesh’s nephew, Pawan Kumar, who had been living with the family for a few years, went missing soon after the incident, Pandey said. Locals in the area alleged that Pawan was demanding a share in Rakesh’s property, he said.

The police were able to nab Pawan’s parents and wife on Sunday morning, who confessed to being involved in the crime, the official said, without giving details. The three also lived in Rakesh’s house. Later in the day, Pawan was arrested, Pandey said. It is suspected that some others might also be involved in the murders, the SSP said, adding that a forensic team has collected samples from the scene of the crime.

The four accused have been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. Further investigation was underway, he added.