Farm stays, homestays to help farmers earn more: Minister

In a bid to transform rural Uttar Pradesh into a hub of sustainable tourism and grassroots entrepreneurship, the state's department of tourism will host a Rural Tourism Conclave at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, on August 21. The investment session will be led by Pankaj Arora, GM of Nivesh Sarathi, who will focus on funding opportunities and support mechanisms for rural tourism projects.

Held under the theme “Rural Tourism for a Progressive UP: Prosperous Villages, Empowered State”, the conclave will focus on how tourism can serve as a catalyst for rural development—supporting farmers, generating local employment, and harnessing the cultural wealth of village life.

“By integrating agriculture with tourism, we aim to boost the rural economy and enhance farmers’ income. Farm stays, homestays, and experiential travel will allow visitors to connect with the real India—its farming traditions, organic produce, and authentic cuisine,” said an official from the tourism department.

The one-day conclave will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including tourism experts, homestay and farm stay operators, rural and district-level coordinators, and NGOs working in the development sector. The opening session will be followed by a technical session led by Pandurang Taware, a pioneer in agri-tourism.

Principal secretary of tourism and culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, stressed that Uttar Pradesh is home to “untapped tourism treasures” and that rural tourism can provide international visitors a unique, soul-touching experience of India. “We have already identified 234 villages with strong tourism potential, and under the Tourism Policy 2022, subsidies are being offered to tourism units to enhance capacity and infrastructure,” he said.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said the conclave is expected to serve as a catalyst for strengthening the rural tourism network across Uttar Pradesh, positioning the state not only as a spiritual and heritage destination but also as a gateway to experiencing the authentic rural life of India.