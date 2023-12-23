Farmers are respected in new UP of new India: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said this was new Uttar Pradesh of new India where farmers and their efforts were recognised and respected. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gave keys of tractors to 51 farmers in front of Vidhan Bhavan under Krishak Uphaar Yojana and flagged off the tractors in Lucknow on December 23, marking the birth anniversary of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. (HT photo)

“The result of their hard work is reflected in U.P. achieving a 9% growth rate in agricultural development,” he said, adding “however, to achieve the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy by 2027-28 in line with the PM’s vision, the current agricultural growth rate needs to triple.”

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Kisan Samman Diwas at Lok Bhavan here, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh (1902-1987). “Farmers are not only dedicated to increasing the honour of Uttar Pradesh, they are also contributing to establishing the state as a significant part of the country’s economy,” he said.

The CM also inaugurated Kisan Mitra AI app and honoured farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and agricultural scientists at the event. A short film was shown during the programme. On the occasion, the CM also released ‘Yash Gatha Vikas Yatra’ booklet. He further discussed the facilities provided to farmers by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Yogi said Chaudhary Charan Singh was a freedom fighter, good administrator and a great leader of farmers. He quoted him saying that “India cannot become rich as long as farmers remain poor and rural India is the real India.”

“According to Chaudhary Sahab, the path to India’s prosperity passes through the fields and barns. He believed that an aware and empowered rural population is the foundation of the largest democracy. Chaudhary Charan Singh, through various initiatives, worked to bring about positive changes in the lives of farmers during his time”, the CM said.

He further said in the past nine- and-a-half-years, people had been witness to a changing India. “For the first time, farmers were feeling that they too are part of the primary agenda of a government,” Yogi said.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, initiatives like PM Kisan Fasal Bima, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, MSP with one- and-a-half-times the cost, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have brought about significant changes in the lives of farmers,” he added.

The CM said 15 instalments of this scheme had been disbursed to farmers so far. In U.P. alone, over ₹60,000 crore have reached the accounts of more than 2.61 crore farmers.

“We can make agriculture profitable by making changes and reforms. Therefore, efforts have been made to provide additional irrigation facilities to 22-23 lakh hectares of land in view of the climatic condition of U.P. Sugarcane farmers have received more than ₹2.25 lakh crore in their accounts in the last six years. Direct procurement of paddy and wheat and the benefit of MSP through DBT have been provided for the first time,” Yogi said.

The chief minister also said the government recently launched an application through which AI can be utilised by farmers. “Now, every question of the farmers can be answered through a smartphone,” he said.

While encouraging the farmers, Yogi himself narrated their development story mentioning that Virendra Singh from Rae Bareli achieved a wheat production of 88 quintals per hectare, Moharram achieved 84 quintals per hectare and Hariram from Ambedkar Nagar achieved 78 quintals per hectare of wheat production.

Similarly, Sonu Patel from Lalitpur achieved 46 quintals per hectare of gram, Rajendra Singh from Lalitpur achieved 43 quintals and Mansaram achieved 42 quintals per hectare.

CM pays tribute to former PM

Before the event at Lok Bhavan, the CM paid floral tributes at former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh’s statue and portrait on the Vidhan Bhavan premises on his birth anniversary. Following this, the CM gave the keys of tractors to 51 farmers in front of Vidhan Bhavan under Krishak Uphaar Yojana and flagged off the tractors.

During the event, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal and state ministers, including Sanjay Nishad, JPS Rathore, Girish Chand Yadav, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Balbir Singh Aulakh besides chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were present.