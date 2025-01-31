Farmers share success stories of CIMAP innovation at Kisan Mela

When Ram Singh, a farmer from Ghursara village, Mohanlalganj, narrated how he found ways to increase his income with the help of scientists at the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) during the Kisan Mela, he was grinning like a child. The two-day farmers’ fest began at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-CIMAP on Thursday. Pramod Kumar, , a farmer from a village in Barabanki, at his farm (HT)

“After completing my graduation from Lucknow University, I began helping my father with conventional farming on our 1-hectare farm. We used to grow opium, wheat, mustard, paddy, and lentils. In 1992, when I began looking for alternatives to opium, I heard about the institute from one of my neighbors, and visiting it turned out to be a life-changer. I began growing menthol-mint for a few years, followed by learning the need for crop diversification. I started growing khus on the wasteland of the farm near the canal, along with geranium, paddy, wheat, and mustard,” said Singh.

He shared that he also learned methods of menthol oil extraction, vermicomposting, and beekeeping through various training programmes, which helped multiply his income.

“My children used to study in village schools when I began, and through these practices, I was able to send them to reputable universities across the country. One of my sons studied at IIM and has already received a placement in a multinational company, while another is working with ITI in Rae Bareli,” said Singh.

However, he was not the only one—several farmers testified to their growth with the support of the institution.

Pramod Kumar (48), a farmer from a village in Barabanki, said that about 10 years ago, he could extract only 6-7 kg of menthol oil from the variety of menthol mint he was growing. However, since he began cultivating the variety provided by CSIR-CIMAP, he has been able to extract about 20-22 kg of menthol oil. He has also generated income by selling saplings to other farmers.

“I grow potatoes after mint every year. The potato yield looks good in terms of quality as they are organic in nature, and their shiny appearance fetches about ₹200 more per quintal. Besides, I make vermicompost, engage in beekeeping, sell honey, and make fragrant candles, all of which have increased my income and improved my standard of living,” said Kumar.

On day one, Vijay Bahadur Dwivedi, director, horticulture and food processing department, and GN Singh, advisor to the chief minister, were the special guest and chief guest, respectively, during the inaugural session. A demonstration of drone technology in cultivation and distillery units was also part of the event.