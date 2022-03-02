FASII showcases investment avenues in UP to Palestinian envoy
The Federation of Associations of Small Industries of India (FASII) has showcased key sectors of Uttar Pradesh which have immense investment opportunities to the State of Palestine .
Recently, Yogendra Singh, vice-president, FASII, met Ibrahim Beshtawi, counsellor, Embassy of State of Palestine, and apprised him about Uttar Pradesh’s various sectors for investment.
During the discussion, Singh apprised Beshtawi about UP’s several sectors, including agriculture, energy, urban development programme, skill development and tourism, among others.
“The state’s resources, policy incentives, infrastructure and climate are best suited for investments in diverse sectors such as information technology (IT), agro-based and food processing, light engineering goods, sports goods, textiles, leather-based, tourism, and biotechnology,” said Singh.
Elaborating on the state’s vast infrastructure, Singh said: “Uttar Pradesh has a well-developed infrastructure that provides good connectivity through 48 national highways, six airports and rail links to all major cities.”
The FASII vice-president also apprised Beshtawi about industrial clusters across the state and projects that were being executed under the public, private partnership mode.
Singh also informed the Palestinian diplomat about the vast presence of small-scale industries in the state, their manufacturing activities and handicraft trade of UP.
After the meeting, Beshtawi assured to forward a proposal to his homeland, for exploring business opportunities within Uttar Pradesh.
