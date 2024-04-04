Fatal accidents unabated in Lucknow: Now, 4-year- old boy crushed to death by SUV

LUCKNOW A day after two women were mowed down by a speeding car, a four-year-old boy was crushed to death by an SUV in Sector O of Mansarovar Yojna on Wednesday. The victim, Arman, son of a mason, was playing outside his house when the incident took place, said police. “With the help of CCTV cams in the area, the vehicle and its owner have been zeroed in. He will soon be arrested,” stated additional DCP (South Zone) Shashank Singh. (Pic for representation)

They said the accused was identified as a youth, Vishal, a property dealer and the boy’s neighbour. The video of the incident captured on CCTV camera went viral on social media. In the 18-second-long clip, a car was purportedly seen crushing the minor and fleeing from the scene.

The Lucknow Police, in a statement posted on social media platform X, confirmed that a case had been registered at the Bijnor police station and the accused was booked under IPC sections 304 A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 279 (reckless driving).

The city saw fatal accidents for the third consecutive day.

On Tuesday morning, a 15-year-old Class 10 student mowed down two women - Shabnam, 45, and Shahida Bano, 65 – who were on their way to a neighbour’s place for sehri. They were dragged by the vehicle for 50 metres, before succumbing to injuries on the spot. The incident took place near Metro City in Nishatganj.

Similarly, a scooty-borne dental intern, Dikshanvita Anand, 26, succumbed to injuries on Monday after being hit by a truck when she was commuting on the service road a few metres away from her house on IIM road. She had left the house for KGMU around 8.15am when a truck coming from behind hit her. On the same day, two persons, including an elderly, were killed and 10 people injured after a speeding container vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw and a tempo near SGPGI.