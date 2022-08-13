Fatehgarh jail inmates gift national flags to sisters
Kanpur: Prisoners of Fatehgarh Central Jail gifted the national flags they made to their sisters who had come to tie rakhi on their wrists on Friday.
The 1017 women then came out carrying the Tricolours, raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.
Jail superintendent Bhimsen Mukund said the gesture of prisoners of gifting the flags to their sisters turned the atmosphere in the jail patriotic. ‘The feeling was so amazing that it cannot be described in words,” he said.
The prisoners of this jail, engaged in making the flags for the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, had decided to gift them to their sisters on their own.
Gayatri Devi, who came from Amritpur to meet her brother Vimal Singh, said Rakshabandhan became special for every woman. “When my brother gave me this flag, saying he had made the flags and was giving me one as a gift, strong emotions took over. He touched my feet before giving me the flag. I will hoist it on my house and preserve it forever as the most special thing I ever got,” she said.
Jail officials, seeing over a thousand women with national flags in their hands, hurriedly provided the sticks and arranged a Tiranga Yatra. The women came out of the jail chanting patriotic slogans and walked for about a kilometre.
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
