Fatehpur Suicide Case: Lekhpal’s body sent for autopsy after 30 hrs as Kanungo named in FIR

The body of a Lekhpal (revenue clerk) from Fatehpur, who died by suicide on Tuesday, a day before his wedding, was sent for autopsy nearly 30 hours later after an FIR was lodged against Kanungo Shivram and an unidentified person, ending a prolonged standoff between the family and the Bindki administration over naming officials in the complaint. Representational image (Sourced)

The family had initially alleged that both the sub-divisional magistrate (returning officer) (SDM RO) and the Kanungo had exerted SIR-related work pressure on the clerk, who, relatives said, was repeatedly denied leave ahead of his wedding and was allegedly suspended two days earlier for missing a review meeting, a suspension the administration denies.

They also alleged that the Kanungo visited the house on Tuesday morning and pressed him for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work shortly before Kori took his life. The administration worked through the night and into Wednesday to prevent the SDM from being named, and the complaint was rewritten on Wednesday morning under alleged pressure, removing the SDM’s name and retaining only that of the Kanungo and an unidentified individual for abetment to suicide, after which the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The delay fueled anger among both the family and the Revenue Clerks’ Association, with clerks staging a sit-in at the tehsil and warning they would not undertake SIR work until action is also initiated against the SDM.

Senior officials, including DM Ravindra Singh and SP Anoop Singh, visited the family twice late Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning and later offered ₹8 lakh compensation and a government job, but relatives, especially the clerk’s sister, remained dissatisfied with the administration’s refusal to name the SDM in the case.