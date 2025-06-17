Father-son duo in Lucknow held for murder of cab driver over affair

A 44-year-old man and his 19-year-old son have been arrested for allegedly hacking a cab driver to death in Lucknow’s Rahimabad area late Sunday night over a suspected affair, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Sunil Kr Gautam, and his son, Divyansh Kumar, 19, were arrested on Monday. (Sourced)

The victim, 40-year-old Sanjay Kumar, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon inside his home in Mawai Kala village under the Hamid Kheda police limits. According to police, the assailants, Sunil Kr Gautam and his son Divyansh Kumar, chased Sanjay out of his house and assaulted him near a canal, where he succumbed to multiple injuries.

“An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Ram Dulari, who was present in the house at the time of the incident,” additional DCP (North) JK Dubey said during a press briefing. The two accused were arrested on Monday and produced in court on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sunil suspected his wife, Meera, of having an ongoing relationship with Sanjay. Police said the accused had earlier warned the victim to end the affair. Meera, a childhood friend of Sanjay, had recently begun staying with him, reportedly escalating tensions.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that the relationship between Meera and Sanjay had caused repeated domestic disputes, and they had planned the attack. Sanjay’s wife had left him along with their three children some time ago after learning about the affair.