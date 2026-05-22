Feels like a furnace: Lko logs 43.6°, season’s highest so far

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh remained in the grip of an intense heatwave on Thursday, with Lucknow recording its highest maximum temperature of the season so far at 43.6 degrees Celsius and Banda being the hottest in the state at 47.6 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a ‘Red Colour Warning’ for severe heatwave conditions over the next three days and an Orange Alert thereafter.

Passengers throng a water vending machine on a hot summer day, at Lucknow Charbagh railway station, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lucknow’s maximum temperature was 3.4 degrees above normal and the minimum, 29 degrees, was also 3.5 degrees above normal. The city reported a maximum relative humidity of 59% and a minimum humidity of 15%, according to the Meteorological centre in Lucknow.

“A heatwave alert has been issued in Lucknow for four days and for warm nights over the next two nights,” said senior meteorological scientist Mohammad Danish.

Prayagraj sizzled at 46.6°, followed by Varanasi (BHU) 45.6°, Sultanpur 45.2°, Hamirpur 45.2°, Fursatganj 45.1° and Jhansi 44.8°, the bulletin stated.

The weather office said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were very likely at a few places in eastern UP during daytime, while heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in the western parts of the state. Warm night conditions are also very likely at isolated places across the state over the coming days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The IMD attributed these extreme conditions to the absence of any active weather systems, clear skies that enhance radiational heating, and the influence of hot and dry westerly winds. Additionally, moist easterly winds entering parts of northern UP contributed to increased humidity levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD attributed these extreme conditions to the absence of any active weather systems, clear skies that enhance radiational heating, and the influence of hot and dry westerly winds. Additionally, moist easterly winds entering parts of northern UP contributed to increased humidity levels. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

It said the subsidence of hot air associated with an anticyclone over central India at middle tropospheric levels has further intensified the heat. Dry weather is expected to persist across UP, accompanied by strong dust-raising surface winds of 25-35 kmph in western districts, according to the forecast.

On Thursday, Banda had recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48° while Prayagraj registered 46.4°, Hamirpur 46.2° and Jhansi 45.9°. Temperatures in several districts, including Aligarh, Varanasi and Hardoi, remained above 43°.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Severe heatwave conditions were officially logged in Banda while Prayagraj and Meerut were recorded as ‘heatwave zones’ after registering about 4 degrees and more above normal maximum temperatures in the last 24 hours, before the filing of this report on Thursday evening,” said Danish.

“Appreciably above normal temperatures were recorded in major districts including Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, Hardoi, Bahraich, Fursatganj, Orai, Hamirpur, Shahjahanpur, and Muzaffarnagar – all recording maximum temperatures about 2 degrees above the typical May average. Similarly, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Fatehgarh, Jhansi, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, and Aligarh recorded minimum temperatures appreciably above normal,” he added.