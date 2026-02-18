Sambhal , Members of the Yadav community staged a protest here on Wednesday, alleging that the soon-to-be-released Hindi film "Yadav Ji Ki Love Story" could disturb social harmony and hurt community sentiments. Film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' disturbs social harmony, must not be released: Community members

The protest saw people from several villages gather near Khirni crossing on Ganwa Road and burn posters of the film. The demonstrators demanded an immediate ban on the movie's release.

The small budget romantic drama directed by Ankit Bhadana and produced by Sandeep Tomar under the banner of Om Thakurani Production, features debutantes such as Pragati Tiwari, Vishal Mohan, Ankit Bhadana, Suvinder Vicky, Mansi Rawat and Deepak Kapoor.

The theatrical release of the film is scheduled for February 27, 2026.

The protesters said they objected to the title as well as the movie, which shows a woman from the community having a romantic affair with a person from a different religion, which was "derogatory".

They also submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding an immediate ban on the film.

Speaking to reporters, Devendra Yadav, a protester, said that community members from dozens of villages had assembled to oppose the film.

"Our country is a symbol of brotherhood. Such a movie will disturb communal harmony and create unrest. If any film harms the dignity of our sisters and daughters, anger is natural. This is not good for the country," he alleged.

Another community member, Brijesh Yadav, said they would initiate legal action against the film. "We are moving the High Court and the Supreme Court. On February 21, we will submit a memorandum at the district level and hold a rally. The producer and director should stop the release of this film in the interest of justice, as it hurts the dignity of the Yadav community. If it is not stopped, we will launch a bigger agitation," he said.

Protester Jeet Pal Yadav claimed that the film portrays incidents that never took place and unfairly targets the community.

"Targeting any community is not right. This film will spread a wrong message and increase hostility. Sentiments of the Yadav community have been hurt," he said.

There was no immediate response from the filmmakers regarding the allegations.

Police officials said the protest remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported.

The agitation comes close on the heels of a similar controversy that erupted earlier this month over the title of the Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat .

After a petition alleged that the title was "offensive" and "defamatory", Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer would be renamed. The court subsequently closed the proceedings after being told that the producer had taken a conscious decision to change the title and withdraw promotional materials.

Lucknow Police had registered an FIR against the director of Ghooskhor Pandat, citing charges of promoting social animosity and hurting religious sentiments under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Authorities had said the title appeared to target a particular community and could impact public peace and law and order.

