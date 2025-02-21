Finance min Sitharaman flags off BLW-made 375th electric loco

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday flagged off and dedicated the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW)-manufactured 375th WAP-7 electric locomotive to the nation at BLW here. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspecting features of WAP-7 electric locomotive at BLW in Varanasi. (Sourced)

She inspected its technical features from the driver’s cab. BLW general manager Naresh Pal Singh and principal chief electrical engineer SK Srivastava provided detailed insights into BLW’s production activities and technical advancements.

She appreciated the dedication and commitment of BLW officers and employees. The minister also inspected loco assembly, traction assembly and loco test shops. She praised the cleanliness and advanced technological features of the factory premises.

“Under ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, the BLW has achieved a milestone by manufacturing 375 locomotives in 2024-25 financial year,” said BLW public relations officer Rajesh Kumar. Since 2017, BLW has been manufacturing electric locomotives, currently producing WAP7 for passenger services and WAG9 for freight operations.

Additionally, BLW has gained prominence for manufacturing locomotives for non-railway customers and export purposes. BLW has set records by manufacturing a total of 10,588 locomotives, including 2,268 electric locomotives, 7,498 diesel locomotives, 172 export locomotives for 11 countries, 641 locomotives for non-railway customers, 1 dual-mode (diesel electric) locomotive and 8 diesel-to-electric converted locomotives.

The newly inaugurated WAP7 locomotive is a high-speed, 6000 HP electric locomotive specifically designed for hauling passenger, mail and express trains. This locomotive operates at a speed of 140 kmph and is capable of hauling 24 coaches.

Earlier, the finance minister also inaugurated the newly constructed supervisors’ rest house and Amrit Kanan community park. During the ceremony, member (traction & rolling stock), Railway Board, Braj Mohan Agarwal and BLW GM Naresh Pal Singh presented a memento to the minister. Chief electrical engineer (inspection) Arun Kumar Sharma hosted the event.