Finance minister Suresh Khanna inaugurates the Pageant Show at the 19th National Jamboree

Inaugurating the pageant show at the 19th National Jamboree on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that Scouts and Guides advance with the objective of making life easier for others, serving society, and alleviating suffering. He described the Scout Guide movement as a voluntary educational initiative that promotes intellectual, spiritual and social development among youth, shaping them into disciplined, self-reliant and responsible citizens. Candidates of the Bharat Scouts and Guides from various states participate in the 19th National Jamboree at the Defence Expo Ground, Vrindavan Sector 15, in Lucknow (HT )

Khanna said that hospitality is one of the greatest strengths of Indian tradition. “The state government has made every effort to ensure that all those attending this Jamboree are treated with utmost respect and do not face any inconvenience,” he added.

Quoting the lines, “When you rise, the whole world rises; when you sleep, the fate of the nation sleeps. When you laugh, the nation’s soil laughs; when you cry, the nation’s fate cries,” Khanna praised the enthusiasm, discipline, and spirit of service demonstrated by the Scouts and Guides, wishing them a bright future.

He emphasised that peace and prosperity, both in the country and the world, can be achieved only through a spirit of brotherhood. This spirit of service, he said, must be encouraged. A large event with such significant youth participation, he noted, would become a milestone not only for the nation but for the world.

Khanna said that the Jamboree sought to foster an atmosphere of service, adding that the purpose of life should be to make the lives of others easier. “Service to humanity is the greatest religion,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the contribution of Shri Ramji Bajpai, who laid the foundation of Scouting in India and hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur region. Bajpai, he said, played a key role in shaping Scouting from its inception and consistently worked to enhance its values.

He also viewed state and cultural tableaux depicting diverse regional and religious traditions. Featuring colourful cultural showcases, folk dances, music, moving tableaux, and themed performances, the event offered an impressive display of the artistic and cultural heritage of various states across the country.