FIR against former Chitrakoot SP, 13 other cops for killing a man in a fake encounter

KANPUR: An FIR has been lodged against the former superintendent of police, Chitrakoot and 13 other policemen for killing a man in an alleged encounter on March 31, 2021.

Bhalchandra Yadav who was alleged to be a member of Gauri gang, was kidnapped by the Chitrakoot police while he was returning from a court in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. He was killed on the same evening in a fake encounter, his wife Nathunia said.

She said he was shot in the chest but there was no hole or blood on his shirt that clearly showed that he was killed during police custody and his body was dressed up later.

Special judge, anti-dacoity court, Vineet Narayan Pandey ordered lodging of an FIR. Nine sections of IPC, including murder, have been invoked against IPS officer Ankit Mittal who is currently with the Special Task Force (STF), 13 other policemen part of that encounter team and four unknown people.

SP city Chitrakoot Shitla Prasad Pandey said the case had been registered with Bahilpurwa police station on the order of the court. The FIR, a copy of which is with HT, was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 341, 364, 396 and 302 of IPC.

Nathunia’s lawyer Rajendra Yadav said according to her complaint, Bhalchandra Yadav, a resident of Padvaniya village in Nayagaon of Satna, was kidnapped on March 31, 2021 by the Chitrakoot police team. He had gone to court with his brother Lal Chandra.

On the same evening, the Chitrakoot police had claimed to have gunned him down in an encounter between Bahilpurwa and Markundi police areas. Mittal was then SP Chitrakoot.

Yadav said the complaint had said there were marks on the body that clearly showed he was tortured before he was killed. “The case has been lodged 10 months after the complaint was submitted in the court; we are asking that the investigation be conducted by another agency as we have no faith in the Chitrakoot police,” he said.

Apart from Mittal, the other policemen are Amit Kumar Tiwari, Santosh Kumar Singh, Uma Shankar, Bhupendra Singh, Shivanand Shukla, SWAT team members Shravan Shukla, Anil Kumar Sahu, Rais Khan, Dharmendra Kumar, Rahul Yadav, then SHO Bahilpurwa, Deen Dayal Singh, SHO Markundi Ramesh Chandra, Ramkesh Kushwaha.