FIR against former Chitrakoot SP, 13 other cops for killing a man in a fake encounter
KANPUR: An FIR has been lodged against the former superintendent of police, Chitrakoot and 13 other policemen for killing a man in an alleged encounter on March 31, 2021.
Bhalchandra Yadav who was alleged to be a member of Gauri gang, was kidnapped by the Chitrakoot police while he was returning from a court in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. He was killed on the same evening in a fake encounter, his wife Nathunia said.
She said he was shot in the chest but there was no hole or blood on his shirt that clearly showed that he was killed during police custody and his body was dressed up later.
Special judge, anti-dacoity court, Vineet Narayan Pandey ordered lodging of an FIR. Nine sections of IPC, including murder, have been invoked against IPS officer Ankit Mittal who is currently with the Special Task Force (STF), 13 other policemen part of that encounter team and four unknown people.
SP city Chitrakoot Shitla Prasad Pandey said the case had been registered with Bahilpurwa police station on the order of the court. The FIR, a copy of which is with HT, was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 341, 364, 396 and 302 of IPC.
Nathunia’s lawyer Rajendra Yadav said according to her complaint, Bhalchandra Yadav, a resident of Padvaniya village in Nayagaon of Satna, was kidnapped on March 31, 2021 by the Chitrakoot police team. He had gone to court with his brother Lal Chandra.
On the same evening, the Chitrakoot police had claimed to have gunned him down in an encounter between Bahilpurwa and Markundi police areas. Mittal was then SP Chitrakoot.
Yadav said the complaint had said there were marks on the body that clearly showed he was tortured before he was killed. “The case has been lodged 10 months after the complaint was submitted in the court; we are asking that the investigation be conducted by another agency as we have no faith in the Chitrakoot police,” he said.
Apart from Mittal, the other policemen are Amit Kumar Tiwari, Santosh Kumar Singh, Uma Shankar, Bhupendra Singh, Shivanand Shukla, SWAT team members Shravan Shukla, Anil Kumar Sahu, Rais Khan, Dharmendra Kumar, Rahul Yadav, then SHO Bahilpurwa, Deen Dayal Singh, SHO Markundi Ramesh Chandra, Ramkesh Kushwaha.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
