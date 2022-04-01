FIR lodged against AAP workers for protest in Prayagraj
Civil Lines police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against 30 workers of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), including Prayagraj district general secretary Sarvesh Yadav, for staging a protest at Subhas crossing in Civil Lines on March 31 against the violence at Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at New Delhi a day before.
A case had been registered sections 188, 147, 341 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sarvesh Yadav and other unidentified AAP workers, police said. Civil Lines police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Rakesh Chandra Sharma in his complaint said he was on patrol with his team when he saw that AAP leaders and workers were raising slogans against the government on March 31.
They also torched an effigy using some inflammable substance causing chaos at the busy Subhas Crossing in the heart of the city. The incident resulted in traffic chaos and many traders closed their shops. The AAP workers had not taken any permission for the protest and violated Section 144 of the CrPC, the complaint said.
On March 30, members of the BJP youth wing had allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of AAP national convenor Kejriwal in New Delhi against his remarks on “The Kashmir Files” film. Delhi police had registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people and a day after arrested eight people in this connection. It was in protest of the incident that the protest was staged in Prayagraj by AAP office bearers and workers.
AAP district unit general secretary Sarvesh Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was not able to digest the massive victory of AAP in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls and so it was trying to create terror through violence. AAP workers staged a protest against the attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi and peacefully demanded arrest of BJP leader Tejaswi Surya in this connection.
-
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
-
Sevenhills Hospital to study Covid reinfection
Mumbai As Covid cases are on the decline, health infrastructure is shifting its focus to cases of reinfection among Covid patients, with Sevenhills Hospital, one of the major Covid facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, already starting a study. Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that the study will help them get more insights on the virus. “It will help us manage the virus and also plan future strategies,” he said.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to residents to donate personal belongings that they no longer use
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a novel initiative with the theme 'If you don't need, give; if you need, take'. The objective is to collect articles not being used by residents and give them to the needy, thereby preventing their wastage and also reducing garbage. The residents should deposit their old things on the stand that are still usable. The objective is to enable the needy to take these articles for their use.
-
Man kills himself for ₹30,000 in Bengaluru
A 35-year-old truck driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, has been found dead in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30. Kiran was allegedly not paid his salary by the private logistics firm he worked for and demanded for the same from his colleagues in a video sent to them over WhatsApp.
-
NCP backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges corporate to speak against ‘religious divide’
Nationalist Congress Party has supported Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remark on the 'growing religious divide in Karnataka'. Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mazumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward. “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted tagging the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
