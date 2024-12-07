Fire due to gas leak injures six in Lucknow

Six people, including two minors, were injured in a fire caused by a gas leak at a gas-filling centre in Murdapur village under Dubagga police station limits, on Friday evening. For representation only (File photo)

“Police and fire department personnel rushed to the scene and took the injured to a nearby hospital. They were later referred to the KGMU Trauma Center,” said DCP West Omveer Singh. He clarified that the incident was not a cylinder blast but a fire triggered by a gas leak.

The DCP, who arrived at the site with senior officials, stated that one of the injured is in critical condition. Locals reported hearing a loud explosion that caused panic, with residents rushing out of their homes. The blast severely damaged the building housing the gas-filling centre. According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out during illegal cylinder cutting and refilling.

Residents claimed the unauthorised gas cutting and refilling operation had been going on in the building for about a month. However, the DCP said that the facility had been shifted to the site only a few days ago.