Fire safety audits at 30 hospitals in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Nearly 30 hospitals in Lucknow were subjected to a fire safety audit on the second day of a statewide drive by the UP Fire Service on Thursday. The campaign was undertaken in wake of the December 18 blaze that claimed lives of two patients at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

A few big hospitals, both private and state-run, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Chandan Hospital, Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Hospital, Sahara Hospital, Rani Lakshmibai Joint Hospital (Rajajipuram), Urban Health Community Centre, Medical Care Centre, Belsen Medicity Hospital, Maa Chandrika Devi Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Science, Jankipuram Hospital, Arogya Hospital and BKT Hospital among others were included, according to the fire department.

“Mock drills with fire safety equipment were conducted and training to deal with fire emergencies was given to doctors, paramedics and other staff of these hospitals,” said Mangesh Kumar, Lucknow chief fire officer.

“The audit is part of a seven-day pan-UP drive in which all the state-run and private hospitals will be surveyed intensively. The exercise comes after DG (fire) Jugal Kishore ordered a statewide survey and awareness drive in a high-level meeting on Tuesday with all chief fire officers of various cities,” he added.