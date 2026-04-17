Fire tragedy in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar: Ensure basic amenities, medical help for victims, directs Allahabad HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday ordered the officials concerned to provide food, other basic amenities and medical treatment for the victims of the massive fire that broke out in Vikas Nagar slums in Lucknow on Wednesday (April 15) evening. The HC has directed to make the PWD and the state relief commissioner as opposite parties in the PIL filed in the fire case. (For Representation)

The court has directed to make the public works department and the state relief commissioner as opposite parties in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the fire case. It has also ordered the district magistrate, the chief medical officer, the chief fire officer of Lucknow and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to file their reply affidavit with details by May 30.

The court questioned government officials about how 1,455 people encroached upon four bighas of PWD land for over past 20 years. It also questioned which companies provided them with electricity and cooking gas connections and why government officials remained silent. The court said it would consider investigating the matter. It also directed officials to ensure that no government land is encroached upon.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla issued the order in response to a PIL filed by Anurag Tripathi. The petition sought directives for adequate rehabilitation of the fire victims, including medical treatment, ration and temporary housing.

The petitioner said the residents had lost everything, and therefore, they should be provided with immediate government assistance. Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi appeared on behalf of the state government. Chief standing counsel for the state government Shailendra Kumar Singh informed the court that food packets were being distributed to the victims and ambulances were immediately dispatched for medical assistance.

A temporary medical camp was also set up and a night shelter was constructed. He said the government was providing all possible assistance to the victims. Singh also informed the court that compensation of ₹4 lakh each would be given to the families of the two children who died in the incident.

The municipal corporation’s lawyer said mobile toilets had been installed and sanitation arrangements had been made. The court was informed that the four bighas of land encroached upon to create the slum belonged to the PWD where 1,455 people were living. The court ordered to summon detailed replies from the parties to the case and fixed May 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.