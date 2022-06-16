Firozabad admn gears up for peaceful Friday namaz

Agra Hectic preparations are on for peaceful conduct of Fridayprayers this week. Muslim clerics in Firozabad have appealed for maintaining peace and urged the congregations to desist from sharing or forwarding provocative religious posts on social media ahead of Juma namaz.

SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari visited glass factories on Wednesday and held a meeting with the owners and managers.

“We have asked the factory owners in Firozabad to not retain those having a criminal past in their factories. We have also asked them to keep a list and database of those working there so that it can be used in case cross checking is required,” he said, adding that factories would operate as usual on Friday.

To recall, posters were pasted before Friday last week, urging labourers to abstain from work and join the purported call of Bharat Bandh. The administration had clarified that there was no Bharat Bandh or any other call but 80 % of glass factories in Firozabad had remained closed.

“We have talked to factory managers and instructed them to not allow group leave in any case for Friday. Any individual having genuine reason only will be allowed leave. As of now, we have not come across any labourer group seeking leave for Friday,” said the SSP.

“We have received a company of central force (Indo Tibetan Border Police) and three companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) besides 2000 policemen will be deployed in areas having mixed population,” he said.

District magistrate Ravi Ranjan and SSP Ashish Tiwari held a meeting with Muslim clerics who assured to cooperate in peaceful conduct of Friday ‘namaz’ this week.

“We appeal to all brothers to peacefully offer ‘namaz’ on Friday and continue with their routine work. Let factories and markets be open on Friday. The anti-social elements should not be allowed to disturb peace. Youth should stay away from social media on Friday,” said prominent clerics in a joint appeal after the meeting with Firozabad administration.

In Aligarh, district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani held meeting at Kodiaganj town and at police station Akbarabad on Wednesday for peaceful conduct of Friday namaz.

Besides this, an anti-riot drill was organized at parade ground at police lines in Cherath (Aligarh) to train cops in handling sudden outbreak of riot or arson. Gazetted officers of Aligarh city, station in charge and attached policemen participated in the drill.

