FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours: UPERC
Uttar Pradesh’s power regulator asks UPPCL to obtain appropriate justification from police officials concerned for not registering FIRs within time
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has insisted that FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours of detection of pilferage to avoid possible harassment of the accused. The commission has directed the U.P. Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to obtain appropriate justification from all the police department officials concerned for not registering FIRs within time.
In an order passed by it on August 17, the commission also directed the corporation to give clear directions to such officials that there should not be any delay in filling of FIR, failing which appropriate action would be taken against them.
The commission also directed the corporation to complete the backlog with regard to lodging FIRs within one month and also provide the separate details of one-time offenders and repeat offenders and what action had been taken against the repeat offenders.
“A submission shall be made on the actions that have been taken against the electricity thana police officials who have not filed FIR in time,” the three-member bench headed by chairman Raj Pratap Singh ruled.
Earlier in June, the commission directed UPPCL to take action against 1882 identified engineers who did not lodge FIRs in power theft cases within 24 hours of detection of pilferage with the malafide intention of harassing consumers.
It is learnt that local engineers, after raiding consumers premises to catch power theft, allegedly often indulge in bargaining with them (consumers) showing the fear of lodging FIRs against them for “pilfering” electricity.
The commission’s order came after a farmer of Prayagraj approached it, complaining of harassment by UPPCL engineers in a power theft case filed against him.
The commission granted two months’ time and directed UPPCL to submit a report in the matter of taking action against errant staff and also sent directions to electricity police stations for lodging FIRs immediately, failing which appropriate disciplinary action against errant police personnel may also be taken.
The commission observed that maybe electricity thanas did not register FIRs in time despite the UPPCL engineers submitting applications for lodging cases in time.
During the hearing on August 17, the corporation officials informed the regulator that action was being taken against the 1882 officials but it said that electricity police stations did not have adequate IT infrastructure to comply with the commission’s directives in many cases.
The commission observed that the submission made by the petitioner that it did not have adequate resources for smooth working of electricity police stations could not be accepted as it was the obligation of the petitioner to comply with the regulations.
“Inadequate IT support or lack of infrastructure in terms of availability of computers cannot be made a ground for wanton disobedience of statutory guidelines as FIRs can always be registered manually,” the commission said.
-
Prayagraj: Two held for sorcerer’s murder in Koraon
Koraon police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a sorcerer on July 20. Police recovered murder weapons, looted valuables and firearms from their possession. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said acting on tip-off joint teams under SOG trans-Yamuna in-charge Ranjeet Singh and SHO of Koraon police station Inspector Dhirendra Singh arrested Balkrishna Pal and Nandlal Soni. Bhagirathi used to practice sorcery and take cash from people in return.
-
Mission Shakti 4.0: Uttar Pradesh government to conduct self-defence workshops for 10k girls in September
Aimed at empowering girls and imparting self-defence skills, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a workshop for about 10,000 girls in September under its flagship women empowerment programme – Mission Shakti, said a government spokesperson. The 7-day workshop module for self-defence training will be designed by the Sports and Fitness Sector Skill Council and conducted across 75 districts of the state, said the spokesperson in a statement.
-
Fadnavis will be next CM, says BJP state chief
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party's newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, raising eyebrows in the political corridors and leading to uneasiness in the Eknath Shinde camp. Bawankule, who was speaking in Akola on Saturday evening, said that Fadnavis was the only person with the capacity to lead the state on the path of development.
-
Prayagraj: Three held for hurling crude bombs in Meerganj
Kotwali police on Sunday arrested three persons including a cricketer in connection with crude bomb explosions in the Meerganj area on Friday morning. Police recovered 12 crude bombs and a scooty from their possession. His friend Sanjay introduced a resident of Dhumanganj area, Rakesh Yadav to one Abhinandan aka Pollard of Katra who took ₹10,000 for hurling crude bombs in Meerganj area. Pollard then hired Akash and Karan for ₹2,000 and sent them to hurl crude bombs.
-
‘No comments’: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's ‘guilt’ over Lingayat religion issue
Prasanna Veera Someshwara Swamiji of Rambhapuri Mutt, who met former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday, said that the Congress leader told him about repenting a move made during his regime of giving a separate religious status to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics