First in U.P: Lucknow police to use mobile drone vehicles for election surveillance

For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, mobile drone vehicles (MDVs) will be used for the surveillance of selected polling stations in the state capital on May 20, when the city goes to the polls. Recently introduced into the Lucknow police fleet, the MDVs will work alongside standard drones, which will provide aerial surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents. The drone has been developed by a city-based robotics company, Roboz. (HT Photo)

“Not only drones, but Lucknow police, for the first time, are also introducing colour code schemes for better management on the results counting day on June 4,” said joint commissioner of police, law & order, Upendra Kumar Agarwal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A set of MDV drones was introduced into the Lucknow police fleet in March, after which important events like seven IPL matches and Eid Namaz, among others, were surveilled through it.

The drone, which has been developed by a city-based robotics company, Roboz, run by robot expert Milind Raj, said, “These drones can keep surveillance up to 5 kilometres by being in standby mode at one place.” He further informed that this method can help officers keep a tab even from their office as these are run through AI methods and are internet-based. “The visuals can be watched on nearly 5,000 screens as all senior cops can together keep a tab on it,” added Raj.

Colour cards on counting day

Each of the staff on election duty, like the polling party, will be given a card with a specific colour which will help in better management. Each Lok Sabha constituency will be defined by colours for easy identification. “Previously, it has been experienced that they often get mixed up and take a different bus and reach different locations, causing confusion. This colour coding will help bifurcate them,” the JCP added.