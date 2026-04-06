Five days on, LMC fogging drive under lens for patchy coverage

Five days after the launch of intensified fogging drive, gaps in its implementation have surfaced, with several localities in the state capital reporting no activity despite the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) claim of spending around ₹1.5 lakh daily on diesel. The fogging drive was launched on April 1. (For representation)

The civic body launched its anti-mosquito fogging drive on April 1. However, several areas, including Jopling Road, Gokhale Marg, Dalibagh, Gomti Nagar, Ashiana, Jankipuram, Indira Nagar and Aliganj, have reported no visible fogging activity so far.

Raising concerns, corporators across wards said the drive exists largely on paper. Mahatma Gandhi ward corporator Amit Chowdhury said even portable fogging machines, meant for narrow lanes inaccessible to vehicles, have not been deployed in his area. “Residents are facing a severe mosquito problem, but no teams have reached here so far,” he said.

Similarly, Maulviganj corporator Mukesh Singh Monty said fogging has not begun in his ward despite repeated requests to LMC officials. “People are approaching us daily with complaints, but the ground situation has not changed,” he added.

Residents, too, echoed similar concerns. Roop Kumar Sharma, a resident of Gomti Nagar, said fogging has been carried out only in select pockets such as Vineet Khand, while areas like Vivek Khand remain ignored. In Ashiana’s Sector D1, locals reported a surge in the mosquito population and expressed fears of diseases such as dengue.

In Dalibagh, residents alleged selective implementation, claiming fogging has been conducted multiple times in certain lanes while nearby areas have seen no activity. Gomti Nagar resident Vikas Tiwari questioned the intent behind the drive, alleging that only “privileged areas” are being prioritised.

Responding to the concerns, LMC chief engineer (mechanical and electrical) Manoj Prabhat said the civic body has deployed around 70 fogging vehicles and 100 portable machines across the city. He said chemicals such as ‘malathion’ and ‘kingfog’ are being used for fogging operations, mixed with diesel.

However, the lack of visible activity on the ground has raised serious questions about monitoring and execution. Residents have begun demanding accountability, asking how the daily expenditure is being utilised if key residential areas are not witnessing the drive.

With temperatures rising and mosquito breeding conditions worsening, the gap between official claims and ground reality has heightened concerns over a possible spike in vector-borne diseases. Citizens and elected representatives have urged the LMC to ensure uniform implementation of the fogging drive and make its operations more transparent and accountable.