Five held as Uttar Pradesh STF busts inter-state drug racket targeting students, clubs in Lucknow

Five people were arrested after the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted an inter-state narcotics trafficking racket that allegedly supplied drugs to convent school students, college youth, nightclubs and private party circuits in Lucknow. The crackdown led to the seizure of cocaine, opium, ganja, and organic ganja, officials said on Thursday. The arrests were made late on February 5 near a lane close to Charbagh Railway Station, following intelligence inputs that indicated large-scale drug distribution in the city. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The arrests were made late on February 5 near a lane close to Charbagh Railway Station, following sustained intelligence inputs that indicated large-scale drug distribution in the city. The operation was carried out under the supervision of STF deputy superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Singh.

The arrested people were identified as Rajkumar alias Chika and Rajkumar, both residents of South Delhi; Syed Dawar Alvi of Hussainaganj, Lucknow; Yash Shrivastava alias Uttam of Gorakhpur; and Prabhjeet Singh of Naka Hindola, Lucknow. During the operation, the STF seized 17 grams of cocaine, two kilograms of ganja, 1.5 kilograms of opium, 200 grams of organic ganja, ₹8,000 in cash, and five mobile phones.

According to STF officials, the gang specifically targeted students of reputed convent schools and colleges, supplying narcotics in small quantities to evade detection. Investigators said the accused believed school-going students were easier to intimidate and less likely to report the activity, allowing the racket to function discreetly.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the narcotics were illegally sourced from Delhi and transported to Lucknow for local distribution. Cocaine was allegedly sold at prices ranging between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 per gram. The accused reportedly maintained a digital customer list and coordinated transactions through mobile messaging platforms.

The gang also allegedly supplied drugs to nightclubs, pubs and party venues across the city, using intermediaries such as bouncers, waiters and staff of residential complexes to reach customers in premium locations. STF officials said the racket had developed a steady supply chain catering to both students and the city’s nightlife circuit.

A case has been registered at Hussainganj police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network, supply routes, and financial transactions linked to the racket. Senior STF officials said the crackdown is part of an intensified drive to curb drug trafficking and prevent the spread of narcotics among students and young people in Uttar Pradesh.