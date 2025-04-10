Five inebriated youths abduct man, loot him; two nabbed

: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for abducting a man, keeping him hostage and looting him of cash and valuables in Sairpur area of Lucknow. Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for abducting a man (Sourced)

Five youths were involved in the incident out of whom three were arrested. They were all in an inebriated condition and had kept the victim hostage in their car on the pretext of giving him a lift and even forcefully transferred ₹6,000 in their account through a pay app on the victim’s mobile.

“The incident took place on April 5. Police on Wednesday arrested two out of the five accused identified as Ayan, 21 and Ravi Shukla, 22 while those who remain at large are Aman Yadav, Sujeet Yadav and Himanshu Shukla, all from Sitapur,” said JK Dubey, additional deputy commissioner of police, North.

“The accused who were taken into custody told during interrogation that they offered lift to victim and looted his money and mobile phone. They partied with the looted money,” said a press note.

On April 5, victim Anuj Kumar of Sitapur’s Sidhauli gave a written complaint at Sairpur police station that some unknown people in a car gave lift to him on the pretext of dropping him from Sairpur area to Sidhauli.

They took him to Kakori on Kisan Path where the doors of the car were locked, and the man was beaten and abused by the accused. He also said that the men forcibly opened the lock of his mobile and transferred ₹6,000 through a payment app.

On the basis of the complaint received from the victim, FIR under sections 309 (6)/127 (2)/352/351(2) of the BNS was lodged.

On Wednesday, cops got a tip off about the two accused who were planning to go towards Sitapur via Raitha underpass Kisan Path and were arrested.

According to police, a white car used in the incident was recovered and on the basis of the recovery, section 317(2) BNS was added to the charge.