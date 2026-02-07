Five IPS officers transferred in key administrative reshuffle in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ordered the transfer of five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, assigning them to key positions at the police headquarters, Special Task Force (STF), Anti-Corruption Organisation and field units. The reshuffle is seen as part of an ongoing exercise to streamline policing and improve operational efficiency across the state. For representation only

According to the transfer order, IPS Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasiya (2009 batch) has been moved from the Anti-Corruption Organisation, Lucknow, where he was serving as deputy inspector general (DIG), to the post of DIG (Establishment) at the Police Headquarters under the director general of police (DGP), UP.

IPS Bhule Sushil Chandra (2012 batch) has been elevated as DIG, STF, Lucknow, from the post of senior superintendent of police (SSP) STF indicating a reallocation of responsibilities within the elite unit.

IPS Yamuna Prasad (2012 batch), who was posted as DIG/additional commissioner of police in the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate, has been transferred to DIG, Police Training School (PTS), Moradabad.

IPS Hemraj Meena (2012 batch) has been shifted from the post of DIG/additional superintendent of police at the office of DGP, Lucknow, and appointed as DIG, UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences (SIFS), Lucknow.

Meanwhile, IPS Sachindra Patel (2012 batch) has been transferred from his role as DIG/Senani of the 44th Battalion, PAC, Meerut, and posted as DIG, Anti-Corruption Organisation, Lucknow.

Senior police sources indicated that the reshuffle aims to balance administrative experience with field requirements, especially in sensitive units such as STF, Anti-Corruption Organisation and PAC, which play a crucial role in law enforcement and internal security in the state.