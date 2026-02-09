Five killed in separate accidents in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur

Five persons, including two brothers, lost their lives in separate motorcycle accidents on Sunday night in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts, police said, with one crash involving a speeding truck and another caused after a bike hit a tree. Representational image (Sourced)

In Sonbhadra district, three people were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and ran over them near the Hinduari intersection under the Robertsganj police station area on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road. The deceased were identified as Dayashankar Singh, 61, a retired principal, his elder brother Kamala Singh, 65, both residents of Tiliya village, and their relative Prem Singh, 63, a resident of Hinduwari.

Police said the three had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in the Robertsganj area on Sunday night and were returning home on a single motorcycle. Around 11 pm, as they reached near the Hinduari police outpost, a truck coming from behind hit the bike, causing panic at the spot. Personnel from the outpost rushed the injured to the medical college, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Robertsganj police station in-charge inspector Ramswaroop Verma said the bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Efforts are being made to identify the truck involved in the accident and trace its driver.

In another incident in Mirzapur district, two youths died after their motorcycle collided with a tree near Jai Patti village on the Ranibagh Jamalpur road. Station house officer of Narayanpur, Amit Prajapati, said Vivek Maurya, 22, and Hasnain, 23, both residents of Jamalpur town, were returning home on Sunday night after attending a friend’s engagement ceremony.

Near Jai Patti village, the motorcycle allegedly went out of control and hit a roadside tree, leaving both riders seriously injured. Locals rushed them to the Jamalpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead after examination. The families were informed and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.