Five teenage girls missing from different areas of U.P’s Moradabad, families allege abduction

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 18, 2025 08:50 PM IST

Moradabad district reports five missing teenage girls; families allege abduction by known individuals, prompting a large-scale police investigation.

Moradabad district has reported the disappearance of five teenage girls from different police station jurisdictions, prompting a large-scale investigation. Families have lodged complaints in Katghar, Majhola, Kanth, Dilari, and Mainather police stations, alleging that their daughters were lured and abducted by known individuals.

Senior superintendent of police Satpal said, “The cases are being investigated in detail. Police teams have been tasked to arrest the accused men.”

In Katghar, a resident reported his 17-year-old daughter missing since March 16, accusing Rohit from Govind Nagar of involvement. In Majhola, a 15-year-old girl went missing on March 10, with Farzan named as the suspect.

Similarly, a farmer in Kanth filed a case against Sanjay from Bhaisli Jamalpur, claiming his 15-year-old daughter was lured away. In Dilari, a minor girl vanished on Holi, with 35-year-old Amir from Islam Nagar in Bhojpur and his accomplice accused of her disappearance.

A fifth incident was reported in Mainather, where a 16-year-old girl went missing on March 15. Her father has accused Vishal, Vikas, and Shiva of abducting her on a motorcycle. Mainather police station in-charge Kiran Pal Singh stated that efforts are underway to recover the missing girl and take strict legal action against the accused.

