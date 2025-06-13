Flag March staged: Police on alert after nod denied for fair at another Barabanki shrine

Police remained on alert in Barabanki after the district administration denied permission for a fair to mark “urs” at Syed Shaqeel Baba’s shrine in Barabanki’s Suratganj between June 10 and 13, citing law and order concerns, Barabanki police officials said on Thursday. Besides, cops in civvies are deployed to keep an intense vigil in the area. (For representation only)

The fair was a four-day annual affair for the past 75 years. In Islam, “urs” refers to the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, a commemorative event often held at the shrine or tomb. The Barabanki district authorities had imposed a similar ban previously on the annual urs fair at Syed Salar Shah Gazi’s shrine in Satrikh, Barabanki in May, citing law and order concerns. It was scheduled to be held from May 14-18, 2025, at the Budhe Baba Ki Mazar in Satrikh, located 8 kilometres from Barabanki.

Meanwhile, officials said police carried out a flag march in the locality on Wednesday to send a stern message to anyone planning a protest or causing any trouble following the district administration’s decision to deny permission for a fair to mark ‘urs’ at Syed Shaqeel Baba’s shrine.

Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP), North, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the deployment was made to avert any trouble after denial permission for the fair. He said the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Nawabganj, Vivek Sheel turned down the permission to organise fair at the mausoleum of Syed Shaqeel Baba based on a police report citing last year’s fair incident in which a group of shopkeepers had clashed causing injuries to many people over a petty issue.He said the management committee of the shrine, however, performed the ‘Gagar’ and ‘Chadar Poshi’ rituals with simplicity under police supervision on Tuesday night. Devotees who desired to visit the place were allowed to do so, only the fair was not permitted.