Flag-hoisting event at Ram temple: Beginning of new era, symbolises ideals of Ram Rajya, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya as “the beginning of a new era” and affirmed that it symbolizes the eternal light of righteousness and the timeless ideals of Ram Rajya. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presens a memento to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Ram temple for the ceremony, Adityanath said: “Ram Mandir represents the faith, honour and self-respect of 1.4 billion Indians.”

Adityanath extended congratulations to karmayogis (engineers and workers) whose dedication made the construction of the temple possible.

He also dedicated the occasion to the seers, devotees and others who devoted their lives to the Ram temple movement.

“The flag hoisting is not the conclusion of a yajna but the beginning of a new era,” the chief minister said to a big round of applause from the gathering seated at the Ram Mandir’s courtyard.

“The unfurling of the flag symbolizes the eternal light of righteousness and the timeless ideals of Ram Rajya,” he said.

Asserting that the flag represents the vision of a developed India, Adityanath said the country has undergone transformation over the last 11 years, and heritage and development now coexist in perfect harmony.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi assumed office in 2014, a new spirit of possibility and determination awakened across India. The long-awaited dream of millions has now been realized in the form of a magnificent temple, an embodiment of devotion and perseverance,” he said.

“The saffron flag flying above the shrine signifies faith, dignity, truth, justice, nationalism, and the aspiration for a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

“Ensuring food for 800 million people, free healthcare for 500 million, homes for the needy, and equitable access to welfare schemes reflects the ideals of Ram Rajya and lays the foundation of a prosperous nation,” he said.

Recalling the ‘centuries-long struggle’, he noted, “Although dynasties and generations changed over time, unwavering faith remained constant.”

Organisations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh united millions under the resolve, he said,

He said there was a time when Ayodhya faced neglect and conflict, but under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, it is now emerging as the global epicenter of cultural celebration, where every day feels like a festival and every offering carries divine meaning.

“Ayodhya has entered a new era, one that harmonizes heritage with modernity. With improved infrastructure, including the 84 Kosi Parikrama, Dharmapath, Rampath, Bhaktipath, and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya is transforming into a global center of faith, culture, and sustainable development.”

Today, it stands as India’s first solar and sustainable smart city, a symbol of national pride and spiritual resurgence, the chief minister said.

The others present on the occasion included Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the Trust’s treasurer Govind Dev Giri and other dignitaries.

The programme was conducted by Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust.