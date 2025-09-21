Focus on Swadeshi: Yogi outlines GST awareness campaign, first phase scheduled from September 22

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a video conference with NDA legislators and ministers to outline the state’s “GST Reform Awareness Campaign,” scheduled from September 22 to 29 in the first phase. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed ministers and legislators to meet traders, farmers, students, women, local bodies and business associations in their districts (FILE PHOTO)

The initiative seeks to take the benefits of the Centre’s new GST reforms directly to traders and customers while also promoting indigenous products during the festive season.

Calling the reforms “Next-Gen GST” and a culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade-long stable and visionary economic management, the CM said the changes were fundamentally aimed at reducing the tax burden on every Indian. “This is not only a policy adjustment but it is about ensuring cheaper goods for citizens, smoother business for traders, and greater strength to the Indian economy,” he remarked.

Under the campaign, public representatives will visit markets daily in their constituencies. Yogi Adityanath, along with both deputy chief ministers, will actively participate. MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ministers and councillors have been asked to spend one-two hours in marketplaces every day during the week-long campaign. District in-charge ministers will coordinate with local representatives and organisations to ensure wide reach.

Traders will be greeted with roses as a gesture of thanks for supporting the reforms. Posters with the slogan “Say with pride, this is Swadeshi” will be displayed at shops, and customers will be encouraged to prefer Indian-made products. The campaign also carries the tagline “Reduced GST, a gift received, thanks to Modi government.”

“Swadeshi is not just a slogan, it is the identity of India’s labour, skill and hard work,” Yogi said, urging shopkeepers and customers to adopt indigenous goods to strengthen the local economy and contribute to building a self-reliant India.

To highlight the impact, short customer videos will be recorded during festive purchases, showcasing their appreciation for cheaper goods and their gratitude to the Prime Minister. Public representatives will explain in simple terms how GST reforms are making trade easier, ensuring affordability for consumers, and boosting India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Yogi instructed ministers and legislators to meet traders, farmers, students, women, local bodies and business associations in their districts, explaining how reduced GST rates will improve purchasing power, attract investment and generate employment.

Appealing for active participation, he said, “This campaign will not only strengthen economic growth but also advance the vision of a self-reliant India. With public support, these reforms will achieve their true purpose and help fulfil the resolve of a developed nation.”