Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi
: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there was a need to follow a strategy for India to establish itself as a superpower by the time the country celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047.
“2022 will be the year of Amrit Mahotsav (75 years) of India’s independence. We will have to move ahead with a work plan for the next 25 years when India completes 100 years of its independence in 2047,” he said. The chief minister was speaking at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme organised at Kakori Shaheed Smarak in Kakori, about 26 kilometres north-west of here.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes in Gujarat on Friday, chief minister, along with some of his cabinet colleagues and others, watched the event live at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak here to mark the beginning of the celebrations.
He said the state government had organised Amrit Mahotsav programmes at four places in different parts of the state on the occasion.
“We have organised programmes at four places. I have got the opportunity to be present at this programme in Kakori where the Kakori incident took place in 1925,” he said.
Programmes were also organised at the martyrs’ memorial and freedom struggle museum in Meerut, martyrs’ memorial in Ballia, the Jhansi fort and the Pt Deen Dayal auditorium in Jhansi.
“When India celebrates 100 years of its independence, we will have to evaluate what we have found and what we lost in 100 years. We will have to remember this, cherish our freedom and realise the dream of Ek Bharat, Sheshtha Bharat and make the world realise about India becoming a superpower in accordance with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LU alumna wins Sahitya Akademi Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cop humiliated rape survivor’s father before a truck hit, killed him: Family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of religious construction on roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark
- While 17,11,376 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 5,38,549 have been given the second and final dose; 68% health workers are among the second dose recipients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
- Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls
- The idea for ‘gram chaupal’ was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party
- Time is right for party-hoppers to switch loyalties as the state is now into poll mode, says an expert.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cop shunted for trampling on rosary, hitting woman vendor’s hand with boot
- The incident came to light after a video showing police head constable's ill treatment of a woman vendor went viral on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP needs to strike balance to meet fiscal challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No riots in three years changed UP’s image globally: UP Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox