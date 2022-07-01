For better pilgrim facilities: Ram Mandir Trust to study models of prominent temples

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is studying management of prominent temples across the country to make sure it provides better facilities to devotees who come to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A team constituted by the Trust will study temple management systems of prominent temples including Golden temple, Tirupati Balaji, Vaishno Devi, Jagannath Puri and other temples of south India.

The team will also study various aspects of management of these temples with focus on crowd management, amenities for devotees, locker system for devotees, prasad distribution and placement of footwear of devotees among other aspects.

“The report will be submitted to Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee and based on this report, the Trust will devise its own system for managing Ram Mandir.” said a member of the Trust.

Tirupati Balaji is one such temple in Tirupati district of southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh where devotees in big numbers arrive every year.

“Trust has sent a team to Tirupati Balaji to study various aspects of temple management, especially crowd management,” a member of Trust said.

According to the Trust, footfall of devotees in Ram Mandir has increased manifold after construction of Ram Mandir started in August 2020.

In its internal assessment, the Trust has estimated that daily arrival of devotees in Ram Mandir will be around one lakh after the temple is constructed.

This figure is expected to increase five times on festive occasions, the Trust member said.

“Taking all aspects into consideration the Trust has started making arrangements for 25,000 devotees in the first phase of such measures,” said Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust.

In the second phase, the Trust will augment facilities for another 25,000 devotees.

The Ayodhya International Airport, renovation of railway station, bus station, roads and highway projects are part of overall development plan of temple town.

Focus areas of the Trust

Prasad distribution, crowd management, facilities for devotees, locker system for devotees, water and toilet, number of devotees during aarti, facilities on stretch of the road leading to temple and keeping count of devotees.

