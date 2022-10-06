Forged letter seeks police security for 2 realtors, FIR lodged

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police lodged an FIR against unknown persons after a forged recommendation letter, bearing the stamp of principal secretary (home), was sent to the office of UP DGP, seeking police security for two city realtors.

The fake letter sent through registered post asked police officials to provide two gunners each to both the realtors on government expenses and inform the office of principal secretary (home) within 15 days, said police.

The police lodged an FIR of forging signatures and causing obstruction in the government work against unknown persons at Hazratganj police station on October 3. It was lodged on the complaint of senior sub-inspector DS Dwivedi.

Lucknow DCP (central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the police launched a detailed investigation and track the people involved in forging signatures and the stamp of the senior government official. Names of the two realtors –

Nadeem Azmi and Abdul Majid (residents of Khurram Nagar, Lucknow) – were mentioned in the letter that sought police gunners for them. It was also mentioned that the duo were involved in big land deals and there was a major threat to their life, she added.

The DCP said cops questioned Azmi and Majid, after which it was revealed that the letter was sent from the Golaganj post office under Wazirganj police station on September 4. “Primary investigation suggested that somebody has intentionally mentioned the names of the two realtors to frame them in a case of forging a senior bureaucrat’s signature and stamp. The police are trying to identify the person behind the forged letter,” she added.