Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Former BSP MLA’s group of companies surrenders 100 cr undisclosed income

Former BSP MLA’s group of companies surrenders 100 cr undisclosed income

lucknow news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:09 AM IST

The income disclosure was the outcome of a four-day search (Saturday to Tuesday) by the investigation wing of the income tax department here.

The IT teams seized documents, laptops, mobiles and other evidence which led to disclosure of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crores income by this group engaged in export of frozen meat. (Pic for representation)
The IT teams seized documents, laptops, mobiles and other evidence which led to disclosure of 100 crores income by this group engaged in export of frozen meat. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Agra In one of the biggest surrenders, the group of frozen meat export companies of former BSP MLA Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutto has made a disclosure of 100 crore undisclosed income. This was the outcome of a four-day search (Saturday to Tuesday) by the investigation wing of the income tax department here.

The brothers of former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutto are the directors of the HMA group of companies. The former MLA had been director of the HMA group in the past and presently was a share-holder in the companies of the group, claimed sources.

Reliable sources in income tax department here informed that the search lasted for 85 hours spanning four days. About 250 CRPF personnel and 200 income tax staff were involved in the search which began on Saturday and spread to 35 establishments in about a dozen cities, including Agra, Mumbai, Punjab, Jaipur, Aligarh, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Kanpur, ending on Tuesday.

The IT teams seized documents, laptops, mobiles and other evidence which led to disclosure of 100 crores income by this group engaged in export of frozen meat. This surrender or disclosure is the biggest in worth for the investigation wing of income tax department here.

There were various bogus accounts in different names and transactions worth crores, informed sources. The group exports frozen meat to about 40 nations and has a unit in Kuberpur area here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out