Former BSP MLA’s group of companies surrenders 100 cr undisclosed income

Agra In one of the biggest surrenders, the group of frozen meat export companies of former BSP MLA Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutto has made a disclosure of ₹100 crore undisclosed income. This was the outcome of a four-day search (Saturday to Tuesday) by the investigation wing of the income tax department here.

The brothers of former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutto are the directors of the HMA group of companies. The former MLA had been director of the HMA group in the past and presently was a share-holder in the companies of the group, claimed sources.

Reliable sources in income tax department here informed that the search lasted for 85 hours spanning four days. About 250 CRPF personnel and 200 income tax staff were involved in the search which began on Saturday and spread to 35 establishments in about a dozen cities, including Agra, Mumbai, Punjab, Jaipur, Aligarh, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Kanpur, ending on Tuesday.

The IT teams seized documents, laptops, mobiles and other evidence which led to disclosure of ₹100 crores income by this group engaged in export of frozen meat. This surrender or disclosure is the biggest in worth for the investigation wing of income tax department here.

There were various bogus accounts in different names and transactions worth crores, informed sources. The group exports frozen meat to about 40 nations and has a unit in Kuberpur area here.