Former CO of Pratapgarh’s Patti terminated for ‘sexually exploiting’ woman
Former circle officer of Patti in Pratapgarh district Navneet Kumar Nayak, who was accused of sexually exploiting a 28-year-old woman, has been terminated from his service. The action taken against him was tweeted from the official Twitter handle of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office on Monday. Nayak, who was posted as CO, Patti in 2019, was suspended following the allegations on October 12, 2020.
It was alleged that Nayak came in contact with the woman of Madhya Pradesh through Facebook. The woman used to work for a social organisation. In her complaint given to police, the woman alleged that she met Nayak in Pratapgarh on many occasions. She used to stay in a hotel where Nayak exploited her sexually multiple times on the promise of marriage. However, Nayak threatened to implicate her in a fake case of blackmailing when she mounted pressure on him for marriage, she alleged.
The woman lodged a complaint with chief minister Yogi Adityanath when no action was taken on her complaint given to Patti police. On the instructions of the chief minister, investigations were initiated against Nayak and he was suspended after allegations against him were found true. Nayak who was posted in Shahjahanpur at the time was suspended on October 12, 2020.
In July 2021, an FIR was lodged against Nayak at Patti Kotwali police station for rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police also got a medical examination of the woman done and recorded her statement.
Woman offered sedative-laced cold drink, murdered; one held
PUNE The crime branch of the city police has arrested Kisan Sitaram Jagtap (47), a resident of Purandar for allegedly killing a woman by lacing her cold drink with sedatives and murdering her for money. According to the police, the accused had stolen the cell phone of the deceased and it was found operational. He met the woman at Gadital in Hadapsar and added sedatives to her drink.
Ajit Pawar backs PMPML shutting rural services
PUNE While the PMPML has started closing down its services in rural parts, there is a growing demand from the public that it resumes these services, which will put a greater tax burden on Pune and PCMC citizens. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while speaking at a public event on Sunday, accepted that long-distance PMPML buses are putting a greater burden on PMPML and last year, financial losses reached ₹700 crore.
1 dead, 25 injured in accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway
PUNE One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a luxury bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur at around 11.30 pm when a car moving in the direction of Pune rammed with the bus due to which the bus driver lost control leading to the accident. The bus was going to Ahmednagar at the time of the incident.
Two ‘seek’ admission to Kanpur’s GSVM medical college on fake allotment letters
A week after a female student from Uttarakhand came to seek admission to MBBS course in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College here on forged allotment letter, two other females on Monday produced fake allotment letters before the college authorities for admission to the same course, said medical college principal Dr Sanjay Kala.
Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village
A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village. He accused Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district of killing his brother. Bhikhiwind station house officer Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested.
