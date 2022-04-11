Former CO of Pratapgarh’s Patti terminated for ‘sexually exploiting’ woman

Former circle officer of Patti in Pratapgarh district Navneet Kumar Nayak, who was accused of sexually exploiting a 28-year-old woman, has been terminated from his service. The action taken against him was tweeted from the official Twitter handle of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office on Monday. Nayak, who was posted as CO, Patti in 2019, was suspended following the allegations on October 12, 2020.

It was alleged that Nayak came in contact with the woman of Madhya Pradesh through Facebook. The woman used to work for a social organisation. In her complaint given to police, the woman alleged that she met Nayak in Pratapgarh on many occasions. She used to stay in a hotel where Nayak exploited her sexually multiple times on the promise of marriage. However, Nayak threatened to implicate her in a fake case of blackmailing when she mounted pressure on him for marriage, she alleged.

The woman lodged a complaint with chief minister Yogi Adityanath when no action was taken on her complaint given to Patti police. On the instructions of the chief minister, investigations were initiated against Nayak and he was suspended after allegations against him were found true. Nayak who was posted in Shahjahanpur at the time was suspended on October 12, 2020.

In July 2021, an FIR was lodged against Nayak at Patti Kotwali police station for rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police also got a medical examination of the woman done and recorded her statement.