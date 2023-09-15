Former lecturer attacked by stray dogs in Lucknow, injured

LUCKNOW A 62-year-old woman was injured after allegedly being attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was taking an evening stroll at the Srishti Apartment complex in Lucknow’s Jankipuram area on Friday. So far, stray dogs had attacked 20-25 people in this and a nearby housing society, claimed a resident. (Pic for representation)

The victim, Archana Verma, a resident of C-804 Srishti Apartment, sustained injuries on various parts of her body.

“I was out on a walk in the evening when three stray dogs attacked me without any provocation,” said Verma, a former lecturer at Government Inter College in Lucknow.

“I cried for help, after which one of the residents in our building rescued me,” she added.

“We then took her to the nearby St Mary’s Hospital where she was given treatment,” said the victim’s husband, Ashok Verma, a retired HAL employee.

“This is not the first time… the same strays have been attacking residents. So far, they have attacked 20-25 people in ours and a nearby society,” he added.

Abhinav Verma, chief veterinary officer, Lucknow Municipal Corporation said a team will be sent to catch the stray dogs and they will be sterilized.

“The LMC is bound to leave the captured stray dogs back to the place where they were picked up from as per court’s order,” said a resident Vivek Sharma.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS

SEPT 8: A woman, Rinky Singh, 45, was allegedly attacked by a Pitbull of a neighbour at Celebrity Greens at Rishita Tower.

AUG 16: A pet dog allegedly attacked a 14-year-old boy Samarth, a resident of C-Block in Indira Nagar, when he had gone to fetch milk from a local dairy on his bicycle. An FIR was lodged by the victim’s father against the owner of the dog.

APR 28: A pack of stray dogs allegedly attacked a 78-year-old retired principal of Kendriya Vidyalay in Jankipuram area of Lucknow, leaving the victim severely injured.

JUN 7: A pack of 10-12 stray dogs allegedly attacked two minor girls - Paridhi Sonka, 9, and Mishthi Sonkar, 7 - playing outside their homes in Wazirganj. The duo sustained many injuries on their body.

