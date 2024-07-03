 Former Meerut judge found dead in Hapur canal - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Former Meerut judge found dead in Hapur canal

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jul 03, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Former juvenile court judge Ravi Malhotra found dead in canal in Hapur district. Cause of death unknown. Viscera samples preserved for further examination.

A former judge of the juvenile court in Meerut was found dead in a canal in the Dhaulana area of Hapur district on Monday evening. Ravi Malhotra had gone missing five days ago from Meerut.

Hapur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajkumar Agarwal said viscera samples had been preserved after postmortem for further examination as police were yet to declare the cause of death. “A 5 cm deep wound was observed on his skull and a rope was wrapped around his wrist,” Agarwal added.

Citing his family, Agarwal said Malhotra had been under depression. He was last captured by a CCTV camera walking near the canal in Bhopa ki Jhal area of Meerut on June 27.

A relative of the family in Hapur received information about a floating dead body in a canal in the Dhaulana area on Monday evening. “He went to the spot and identified the body,” the ASP said.

The judge was a resident of the Madhuban colony in Meerut.

Bhanu Malhotra, Ravi’s son, said around 4.30 pm on June 27 his father left the house in a car The next day, the car was found parked on the banks of Ganganahar in Jani Khurd, Meerut. The car keys, his phone and wallet among other things, were found in the car.

Bhanu also told police that his father wanted to buy a plot on Bhola Ki Jhal in Meerut through a property dealer.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
