Four drown as boat capsizes in UP's Varanasi, 2 rescued
- According to officials, six people were sailing the Ganga river near Prabhu Ghat when water started filling up through a hole in the boat.
At least four persons drowned and two others were rescued after a boat capsized near Prabhu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and an NDRF team was also called to help in rescue efforts.
According to officials, the six people were sailing on the Ganga river near the ghat when water started filling up through a hole in the boat. Soon after, the boat capsized.
An investigation was underway.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
-
7 IAS officers transferred in Punjab
The Punjab government on Monday transferred seven Indian Administrative Service officers and an Indian Forest Service officer. Also read: Rain brings respite from heat wave in Punjab, Haryana The IAS officers who got fresh postings include finance secretary Gurpeet Kaur Sapra. She has been given the additional charge of Jalandhar divisional commissioner against a vacant post. Vishesh Sarangal has been posted as the Kapurthala deputy commissioner with additional charge of the city's municipal corporation commissioner.
-
Dog lovers hail SC order: A paw-sitive ruling
One can't deny the hardships a street dog faces, especially in Delhi's sweltering heat. The apex court has also recognised a stray's right to food and a citizen's right to feed. In a much-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a previous Delhi High Court order that allowed residents to feed stray dogs at designated feeding spots in colonies — bringing relief to dog lovers and their furry friends.
-
After heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR, Gurugram urges for WFH 'wherever possible'
The Gurugram district administration issued an advisory on Monday asking private companies to allow their staff to work from home so that traffic congestion on roads can be prevented. Several major roads in the city have been flooded after the downpour in the morning. Yadav, who is also the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority, said it was advisable that companies ensured that as many employees as possible worked from home.
-
Operations disrupted at Delhi airport, 20 flights diverted, over 100 delayed
New Delhi: At least 20 flights were diverted and around 100 delayed between 6 am and 10 am as wind speeds touching as high as 75 km per hour disrupted operations at the Delhi airport. Officials said a majority of the diversions took place between 6:30 and 9 am before normal operations resumed. Thirteen flights were diverted to Jaipur, two each to Lucknow and Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Indore.
-
Gurugram traffic police on WFH amid heavy rain: 'We don't have an option but...'
The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday asked the residents of the city - neighbouring Delhi - to "consider exercising the option to work from home" after a heavy rainfall on Monday caused flooding on city roads and blockade due to uprooted trees. "Water logging has been reported near Atul Kataria chowk . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice (sic)."
