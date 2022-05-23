Four drown as boat capsizes in UP's Varanasi, 2 rescued

At least four persons drowned and two others were rescued after a boat capsized near Prabhu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and an NDRF team was also called to help in rescue efforts.

According to officials, the six people were sailing on the Ganga river near the ghat when water started filling up through a hole in the boat. Soon after, the boat capsized.

An investigation was underway.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

