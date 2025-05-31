Four held for killing friend after drunken brawl in Bareilly

Bareilly police have arrested four individuals who allegedly murdered their friend, a milk parlour operator, after a drunken brawl. The arrests were made following a late-night encounter on Friday, authorities said. The arrests were made following a late-night encounter on Friday. (For representation)

The body of the milk parlour operator, identified as Sanket Chauhan, 25, was found lying in front of Mohanpur Panchayat Ghar within Cantt police station limits on Thursday night.

According to SP (city) Manush Pareek, Sanket was killed by his own friends following a brawl during a drinking session.

The police arrested Aman alias Ritik, Javed, Ashish alias Somu, and Anshu. Aman and Javed were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire and were admitted to the district hospital, officials said.

Earlier, Sanket’s brother Ankit Chauhan had filed a murder case against unidentified accused at the Cantt police station after the body with a bullet-like wound on the left side of chest was recovered on Thursday night. The deceased was a resident of Samrat Ashok Nagar under Baradari police station area.

The investigation, jointly led by the police and Special Operations Group (SOG), zeroed in on Sanket’s own friends as prime suspects.

According to the SP (city), on Friday night, the police received a tip-off that the suspects were passing by Kathpula Bridge. SHO (Cantt) Rajesh Kumar and Nakatiya outpost incharge set up a checkpoint. Two motorcycles were spotted approaching from the direction of Manpuriya Road graveyard. When the police signalled them to stop, the bikers opened fire. In the chaos that ensued, the suspects fell to the ground.

Aman and Javed were injured in the exchange of fire and arrested along with their accomplices, Ashish and Anshu. Country-made pistols and cartridges were recovered from the injured accused, the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had gathered to drink together and later went to Sanket’s shop. A heated argument broke out between Sanket and Aman over who was the “biggest goon”, police said.

Aman returned home to fetch a country-made pistol, and the four friends lured Sanket to a deserted road stretch near Mohanpur under the pretext of continuing their drinking session. However, Anshu, Ashish, and Javed caught hold of Sanket, while Aman shot him in the chest, police said, adding all four accused owned up to their crime.