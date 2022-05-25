Four killed in SUV-truck collision in Barabanki
Four men belonging to Lucknow were killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck container on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway near Barabanki late on Tuesday night, senior police officials said on Wednesday morning. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the death of four persons and expressed his solidarity with the family of the deceased. He ordered the local district and police officials to provide all possible help to the victim’s family.
Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak too expressed grief on the deaths of four persons in the road accident in Barabanki.
Sharing further details, Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Pandey said the victims have been identified as Aamir, Tinku, Shaawez and Anees, all residents of Sharif Manzil in Thakurganj area. He said the incident happened near Palhari crossing of Lucknow-Ayodhya highway under Safdarganj police station limits. He said the four men travelling in an SUV were coming from Ayodhya to Lucknow while the truck container of Alwar, Rajasthan, was travelling from Lucknow to Ayodhya.
The ASP said the SUV driver suddenly lost control of his vehicle and crossed over to the wrong side of the road. The SUV then collided with the truck container coming from the opposite direction. ASP said all four SUV riders, aged between 25 and 30 years, died on the spot, and their bodies were taken out by cutting the body of the crushed vehicle. He said all bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination and further investigations are on regarding the incident.
-
Khotachiwadi demolition: Experts ask state to incentivise heritage property owners
Experts and residents have time and again urged the government to incentivise maintenance of heritage properties, such as via rebate in property tax, water tax, or even aid in maintaining structural stability of such properties. These suggestions were part of an exhaustive report following the upgradation of the heritage list. Presently, no changes can be made to a Grade I heritage property. Cessed heritage buildings can approach MHADA for major repairs.
-
Arrested IAS officer in J’khand sent to judicial custody till June 8
A local court here on Wednesday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8, officials said. Singhal, who was mines and industry secretary in Jharkhand government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district where she had served as deputy commissioner between February 2009 and 2010. She has been in ED custody since then.
-
Eatery owner shoots dead youth, injures daughter in Naini
An eatery owner allegedly gunned down a youth and injured his daughter after finding them together in his house in Naini area of trans-Yamuna in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and admitted Mishra's daughter Ayushi, 19 to SRN hospital in a critical condition, while Arunav Singh was declared brought dead by the doctors. Senior police officials reached the spot with the field unit for investigations.
-
‘Hooch’ death toll rises to 16 in Bihar
The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has climbed to 16 as three more people died in Aurangabad on Wednesday, police sources said. The administration, however, confirmed only nine suspected hooch deaths — six in Aurangabad and three in Gaya. Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal confirmed six suspected hooch deaths in the last three days in the district.
-
Trouble mounts for MU vice chancellor after HC junks pre-arrest bail plea
The Bihar Police would soon move court to obtain a non-bailable warrant against Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad who is facing charges of corruption, a top police officer said on Wednesday, a day after the Patna high court rejected Prasad's anticipatory bail petition as well as his plea that the case against him be quashed. Prasad's three-year term ends in September this year.
