Four killed in SUV-truck collision in Barabanki

Four men belonging to Lucknow were killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck container on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway near Barabanki late on Tuesday night, senior police officials said on Wednesday morning. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the death of four persons and expressed his solidarity with the family of the deceased. He ordered the local district and police officials to provide all possible help to the victim’s family.

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak too expressed grief on the deaths of four persons in the road accident in Barabanki.

Sharing further details, Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Pandey said the victims have been identified as Aamir, Tinku, Shaawez and Anees, all residents of Sharif Manzil in Thakurganj area. He said the incident happened near Palhari crossing of Lucknow-Ayodhya highway under Safdarganj police station limits. He said the four men travelling in an SUV were coming from Ayodhya to Lucknow while the truck container of Alwar, Rajasthan, was travelling from Lucknow to Ayodhya.

The ASP said the SUV driver suddenly lost control of his vehicle and crossed over to the wrong side of the road. The SUV then collided with the truck container coming from the opposite direction. ASP said all four SUV riders, aged between 25 and 30 years, died on the spot, and their bodies were taken out by cutting the body of the crushed vehicle. He said all bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination and further investigations are on regarding the incident.