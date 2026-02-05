Four of a family killed in road accident in UP’s Unnao

Four members of a family, including a couple and their two children, were killed late on Wednesday night after a speeding truck rammed into a container and then ran over their motorcycle on the Lucknow–Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred near Bhalla Farm crossing in Sohramau police station in Unnao district. (For Representation)

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm near Bhalla Farm crossing in Sohramau police station when the ill-fated family was returning home after attending a wedding in Dayalkheda village under Banthara police station in Lucknow, said Arvind Pandey, SHO, Sohramau.

The deceased were identified as Virendra, 35, his wife Ritu, 33, their daughter Anuradha, 9, and son Rudra, 6, residents of Unnao’s Ajgain town. Their eldest daughter, Nancy, 15, survived as she was riding another motorcycle with a relative.

The police said Virendra, who was riding the motorcycle, stopped near the crossing to wait for his brother-in-law, Ranjeet, who was following on another bike with Nancy.

At that moment, a truck moving at a high speed crashed into a container from behind, causing the container to overturn on the highway. In an apparent attempt to flee, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and ploughed into Virendra’s motorcycle, crushing the family.

Ranjeet, who witnessed the incident from behind, said the family had left the wedding venue together and were on their way back to Unnao when the crash occurred.

Arvind Pandey, SHO Sohramau, said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the truck involved in the accident had been seized. Efforts were underway to trace and arrest the driver. The accident led to traffic disruption on the highway for nearly an hour.