Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Four of family from Delhi killed in road mishap near Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jan 28, 2025 07:40 AM IST

चार सदस्यीय परिवार की आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना में मौत, महाकुंभ से लौटते समय मिनी-ट्रक से टकरा गए।

Four of a family were killed in an accident near Fatehabad on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the wee hours of Monday.

The husband and wife were practising lawyers in the Delhi high court, police said.
The husband and wife were practising lawyers in the Delhi high court, police said.

DP Tiwari, the in-charge of Fatehabad police station in Agra, said the family lived in Uttam Nagar in Delhi and were returning from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj when the accident occurred. The family originally hailed from Motihari district in Bihar.

According to police sources, all four died when their car went uncontrolled and collided with a mini-truck coming from the opposite direction.

The four were identified as Om Prakash Arya, 42, his wife Poornima Singh, 34, daughter Ahana Singh, 12, and son Vinayak, 4. Both husband and wife were practising lawyers in the Delhi high court.

The bodies were recovered from the car and sent for postmortem.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
