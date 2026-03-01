Four power officials suspended after Lucknow lineman dies on live wire

The managing director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL), Riya Kejriwal, has suspended four officials, including an executive engineer, after a contract Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) lineman died while allegedly working on a live 33 kV power line without a safety belt here in Kalyanpur early Saturday. Representational image (Sourced)

Parshuram, posted at the Indira Nagar Sector-25 Power House, was allegedly sent to repair a jumper fuse near Jagrani Hospital at night in the absence of senior officials and without protective equipment. He suffered a powerful electric shock when he touched the jumper and fell headfirst from the ladder around 1:30 am, dying on the spot.

Preliminary findings indicate the 33 kV line was the responsibility of technical staff, yet the contract worker was allegedly made to repair.

Those suspended include Pritam Singh, executive engineer, Amitesh Singh, sub-divisional officer, Dharmendra Kumar, junior engineer, and Dheeraj Kumar, technical staff member. The corporation’s headquarters issued suspension orders against the executive engineer and sub-divisional officer on Sunday, while chief engineer Sushil Garg of the Gomti Nagar zone ordered action against the remaining two. The executive engineer and sub-divisional officer have been attached to Bareilly’s First Zone pending inquiry.

A departmental inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the incident. The Directorate of Electrical Safety will also conduct an independent investigation, according to officials.