Four senior IPS officers shifted: Raghubir Lal named Kanpur Nagar police commissioner

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday carried out a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring four senior IPS officers. Additional director general (security) Raghubir Lal, a 1997-batch officer decorated with two Presidential Gallantry Medals, has been appointed the new police commissioner of Kanpur Nagar. He replaces Akhil Kumar, who has been sent on central deputation. Raghubir Lal (Sourced)

The transfer follows the appointment of outgoing Kanpur police commissioner Akhil Kumar as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Digital India Corporation (DIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). He will serve in the rank and pay scale of an additional secretary to the Government of India.

Director general (cyber crime) Binod Kumar Singh has been given additional charge of the CID, while inspector general (Lucknow range) Tarun Gauba will now oversee both the Lucknow range and the security wing. Dipesh Juneja, who earlier held dual portfolios as DGP (prosecution) and DGP (CID), will continue as DGP (prosecution), Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

A native of Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, Raghubir Lal has held several key assignments during his career, including a tenure as joint secretary (security) in the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Before the commissionerate system was introduced in Lucknow, he was the city’s first and last SP (law and order), a post specially created for him during the Mayawati government.