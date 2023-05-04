Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Complaint against 4 for ticket fraud at KV temple

Complaint against 4 for ticket fraud at KV temple

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2023 12:28 AM IST

In a statement, Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration said senior officials of KV temple administration received inputs that fake tickets were being used by some touts for darshan. Those involved in the forgery used to scan the tickets sold from the temple office and make a copy. Later, they used the fake copies to facilitate entry to the temple in lieu of money. It was difficult to trace the people involved in the fraud.

VARANASI: The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration lodged a police complaint on Wednesday against four people for allegedly using fake tickets to facilitate darshan at the temple. The temple administration caught the fraud on Tuesday through a newly launched app developed specially for the purpose.

The IT experts of the temple and deputy commissioner of police made joint efforts and developed a new app to crack the fraud. (Pic for representation)
The IT experts of the temple and deputy commissioner of police made joint efforts and developed a new app to crack the fraud. (Pic for representation)

The IT experts of the temple and deputy commissioner of police made joint efforts and developed a new app to crack the fraud. The information of this app was kept confidential and only the employee posted at the gate was given login.

Through the app, it came to light that the same ticket was being used by touts at the same time at different entrances for entry of visitors. Thereafter, a probe was conducted and involvement of four people came to light. Later, a police complaint was lodged.

May 04, 2023
