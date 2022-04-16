French designer hails ODOP, explores possibility of MoU
French textile artist Isabella Moulin on Friday applauded the state government’s ‘one district one product’ (ODOP) scheme and appreciated Lucknow’s famous ‘chikankari’ and ‘zari-zardozi’.
Moulin is on a visit to India to explore the potential of weavers in Uttar Pradesh and bilateral cooperation between India and France.
The state government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018 to promote indigenous products.
Interacting with Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, khadi and handloom, the French designer also discussed the possibility of signing of an MoU between the two countries to promote Uttar Pradesh handlooms in France.
Earlier, Moulin had also visited UP Institute of Design, Noida, and several clusters in Sultanpur and Lucknow.
“I am overwhelmed with the variety of handloom and handicrafts that Uttar Pradesh boasts of,” said Moulin.
“Also, the ODOP initiative is absolutely brilliant as it is empowering local artisans, especially women, and giving them an opportunity to be independent. Khadi also has immense potential globally,” Moulin added.
Commenting on the French designer’s visit, Sehgal said: “Isabelle is a known name in the textile designing world and we can leverage her expertise to promote our local weaves.”
“Our teams are discussing a strategy to take this association forward, both in promoting textiles and fashion education,” added Sehgal.
The state government is working on a new policy for handloom, power loom, silk, textiles and garments.
This policy is expected to generate employment opportunities for the youth not only in the district headquarters but in villages across the state.
-
Delhiwale: Your summertime indulgence
Why can't he share his recipe with us? Aqeel Ahmad turns his head towards the blurry bazaar crowd, smiles like an enigmatic visionary and says nothing. A very special institution, he is the vendor of the most exclusive drink in the Walled City. To be sure, there is no dearth of drinks in the area's summertime lanes. But all these nooks and corners are mostly lined with shacks selling red sherbet.
-
Haryana starts biometric attendance in offices
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all officials and officers of different departments to start marking their biometric attendance which was resumed a week ago. An official spokesperson, quoting the chief secretary, said it is mandatory for all working officials to mark attendance in offices through aadhar enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) so that the working hours of employees can be tracked and monitored regularly.
-
Haryana to open 100 more subsidised kisan-mazdoor canteens
The subsidised lunch serving stations, Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteens, will be opened in more than 100 places in Haryana in view of their growing popularity. These community kitchens are already being run by various departments of the state government at 50 places. It was during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the state's first Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteen in Karnal.
-
Baghpat farmers protest mining in UP area by Haryanvis
Farmers of Kheda Islampur and Sultanpur Hatana villages, in Baghpat district, protested against sand mining activity in the Yamuna riverbed, allegedly in Uttar Pradesh side of the border, by people of Haryana on Thursday. Tension prevailed in the area after the farmers opposed the mining activity. Baghpat district magistrate Rajkamal Yadav said the Yamuna river serves as border between UP and Haryana. Farmers of Baghpat villages also accused people of Haryana of uprooting pillars put up for demarcation.
-
Hooda seeks compensation for crop burnt down during thunderstorm
Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded ₹25,000 per acre compensation for farmers whose wheat crop was burnt down due to thunderstorm and short circuit of electricity. In a statement, Hooda said hundreds of acres of crop were destroyed in Rohtak's Makdauli, Rithal, Basantpur, Brahmanwas, Dhamad, Khidwali, Nidana, Samargopalpur, Kharavad, Needana, Bahu Akbarpur and Sisar villages.
