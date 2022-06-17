Friday prayers: Security tightened in districts of Agra, Aligarh zones

Security has been tightened in the districts of Agra and Aligarh zones for ensuring peaceful conduct of Friday ‘namaz’ with special focus on sensitive districts of Aligarh, Firozabad and Hathras, which saw protests after prayers last Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Firozabad district of Agra zone and Hathras and Aligarh districts of Aligarh zone witnessed random protests after Juma namaz last Friday during the protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by two former BJP spokespersons. Cases were registered and arrests were made in all three districts. The Aligarh police have booked those bringing children in front of the protests while Firozabad police have asked glass factory owners not to give jobs to those having a notorious past.

A parade was carried out today at police lines in Agra, where about 350 civil policemen and recruits participated under the supervision of SSP Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh and they moved for foot patrolling in sensitive areas of Agra city with the SSP leading the fleet.

“The route march and foot patrolling were conducted in sensitive areas within limits of Mantola, Rakabganj, Sadar, Shahganj and Shahganj police station. We interacted with locals and appealed to them not to fall prey to any provocative posts on social media and leave for their work or home after offering Friday ‘namaz’,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh.

The Firozabad police have prepared a database of the workers at glass factories and are keeping an eye on those seeking leave for Friday. Last Friday, 80% of the glass units could not function as many labourers chose not to join the work.

In a late-night development on Thursday, the Shahar Mufti at Aligarh made a video appeal to Muslims to return home after offering Friday ‘namaz’.

“Do not gather on roads to form the crowd after offering Friday ‘namaz’. Do not pay heed to rumours and be not the part of uncalled for crowd or gathering after offering ‘namaz,” said the veteran Muslim religious head.

SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani warned that those indulging in posting provocative and communally sensitive messages will be booked under section 505/153A/295A/298 of the Indian Penal Code besides inviting action under the National Security Act.

“We are all here for the law abiding and peace-loving denizens and handful of anti-social elements will not be allowed to cause any harm to cities or law-abiding citizens,” said Rajeev Krishna, additional director heneral (ADG), Agra Zone, which includes four districts of Aligarh and four districts of Agra division.

Meanwhile, inspector general (Agra Range), Nachiketa Jha reached Firozabad and joined the flag march organised in sensitive localities of the glass city of Firozabad. The personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed in sensitive areas. ITBP has joined three companies of PAC and about 2,000 cops of the state police to keep vigil in Firozabad today.

A similar alert was seen in districts of Hathras, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Mathura of Agra Zone on Friday with force deployed in sensitive areas.

