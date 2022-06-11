Friday protest: 50 held in Hathras, 8 in Firozabad

Agra At least 50 were arrested for carrying out protests and processions without prior permission and for raising communally provocative slogans after Friday ‘namaz’ in Purdil Nagar town in Hathras district.

In Firozabad, markets opened as usual on Saturday. To note there had been random protests here after Friday namaz.

Eight people were arrested after FIRs were registered against them and according to SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari, the process of identifying other protesters was on.

“Fifty people have been arrested from Purdil Nagar town in Hathras district. They were booked for carrying out procession, raising communally provocative slogans and lodging protest without prior permission after Friday namaz,” informed Vikas Kumar Vaidya, superintendent of police (SP), Hathras, in a press statement.

“The action follows the protest on Friday after namaz when an effigy was burnt which led to chaos at Ambedkar Tiraha in Purdil Nagar town. A case has been registered under relevant sections and those arrested include those named and others who were identified later,” he said..

SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari,. along with district magistrate Ravi Ranjan, who took charge on Friday, moved on the roads on Saturday and claimed restoration of total normalcy with all markets open in the bangle city

“There was no major protest or procession and no incident of violence took place after namaz on Friday. There were a few random protests that were controlled soon. Those involved are on the radar. The process of identification through videos and CCTV footage is on while those spreading hatred on social media are also under vigil,” the SSP said.

“Eight people were arrested by Saturday morning and others are being traced and chased. Police had begun action even before Friday namaz and those found involved in pasting posters will also face action,” he said.

